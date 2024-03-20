Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.31. Approximately 947,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,082,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.21.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

