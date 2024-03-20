Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 19th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

JCI stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

