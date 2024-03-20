John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.53

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 5709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,476,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

