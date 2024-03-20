Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Moderna
Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %
Moderna stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Average Calculator
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.