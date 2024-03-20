Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 417,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.18. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

