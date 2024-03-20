Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chemours by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Chemours by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,937. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.97. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

