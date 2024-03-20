Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

