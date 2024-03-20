Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

