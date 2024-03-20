Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.38.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

Broadcom stock traded up $52.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,285.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.