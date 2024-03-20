Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s current price.

Prs Reit Trading Up 3.7 %

PRSR traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 79 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 502,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.95. The company has a market cap of £433.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. Prs Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Prs Reit

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($44,112.03). 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

