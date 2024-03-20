Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.59) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

PayPoint stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 487 ($6.20). 161,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.60. PayPoint has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.46). The company has a market capitalization of £354.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,134.23, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

