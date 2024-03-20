JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $39.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.59 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

