Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.26 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.91.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

