Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

