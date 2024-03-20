Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.
About Jardine Matheson
