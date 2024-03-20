Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $40.93. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 79,452 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
