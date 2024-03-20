James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $235.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 247.21 ($3.15), with a volume of 55671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.99 million, a PE ratio of 6,180.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.58.

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

