Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.80 ($3.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

