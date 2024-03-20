Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.14

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 121492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

