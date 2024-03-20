Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.5 billion.
Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.
In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $53,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
