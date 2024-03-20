Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

