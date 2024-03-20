Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.73. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $515.66 million and a P/E ratio of -50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 89,241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

