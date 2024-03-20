Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.73. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.
Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $515.66 million and a P/E ratio of -50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.