iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 3.42% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,927. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $885.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

