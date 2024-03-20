iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

