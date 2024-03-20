iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. 1,036,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,281. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

