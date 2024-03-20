iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 1,388,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,083. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

