iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.82

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.82 and last traded at $245.52, with a volume of 38275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,505,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,171,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

