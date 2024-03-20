iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.27

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.27 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 273258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

