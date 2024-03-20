iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

