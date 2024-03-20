iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 387,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

