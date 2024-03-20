iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

