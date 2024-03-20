iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.99

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 102991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 810,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

