iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,694,000 after acquiring an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after buying an additional 3,326,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EWZ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,143. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

