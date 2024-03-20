iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 9,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $927.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.