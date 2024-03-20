iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.03

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDPGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 449500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

