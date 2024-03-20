iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.13

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.