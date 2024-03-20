iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.13

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

