iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.13

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

