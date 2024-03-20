iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,086. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

