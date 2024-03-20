iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

