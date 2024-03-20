iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is West Coast Financial LLC’s Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $125,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 1,362,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,676. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

