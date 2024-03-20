iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.32. 1,044,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.