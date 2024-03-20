iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $519.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.