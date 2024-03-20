iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

