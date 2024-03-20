iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 323,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 134,554 shares.The stock last traded at $62.65 and had previously closed at $62.19.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 535,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after acquiring an additional 298,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,558 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,842,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.