iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 332,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

