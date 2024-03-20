iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 1,312,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,037,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
