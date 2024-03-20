Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 42913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
