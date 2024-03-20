Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New York Times (NYT)

New York Times (NYSE: NYT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2024 – New York Times was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2024 – New York Times is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2024 – New York Times was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2024 – New York Times was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2024 – New York Times was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

