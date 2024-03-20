Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

