Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.95

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 10404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.