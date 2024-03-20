Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.86

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 36327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.